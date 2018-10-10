Hurricane Michael hits land, threatens farms

As Hurricane Michael hit landfall, media coverage of the Category 4 storm has begun to focus on its impact on farms.

The second hurricane in a month threatened to wipe out crops across a swath of North and South Carolina still recovering from Hurricane Florence, Inside Climate News reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ordered all aquaculture farms to stop harvesting at sunset Tuesday until the storm has passed and water can be tested for quality, The Gainesville Sun reported Tuesday.

The forecasts led Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to declare a state of emergency in 92 counties — all counties south of Muscogee, Jones and Warren, which includes the whole of southern Georgia and much of central Georgia, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported late Tuesday.

"In addition to the typical fears of power outages, property damage and flooding, Michael's projected path set it on a course to pound some of the state's key agricultural industries, especially cotton, peanuts and pecans," the Journal Constitution reported.

Asked how bad it could be on the Georgia economy, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black replied, "Devastating is not an overstatement," the newspaper reported.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday that USDA stands ready to use all its authorities to help farmers. President Donald Trump said today that the hurricane has become "a monster."

CNN reported that Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in Florida with 155 miles-per-hour winds, is the strongest storm to hit the continental United States since 1992.