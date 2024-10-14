Hurricane Milton damage uncertain; producers asked to fill out survey 

Hurricane Milton destroyed a lot of infrastructure, including this greenhouse at the Indian River Research and Education Center in Fort Pierce, operated by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Photo courtesy University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Milton

Hurricane Milton’s impact on Florida agriculture has not yet been assessed, but the University of Florida asked producers to fill out a survey about the impact of the storm.

Milton was rated a Category 3 hurricane when it came ashore near Siesta Key on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday Florida had avoided the “worst-case scenario” after the hurricane blew across the state Wednesday, although it left 10 people dead and millions without power.

At the White House Thursday, President Biden said, “Storm surge measurements are still being taken, but 38 tornadoes ripped through 13 counties. … It’s too early to know the full account of the damage though, but we know lifesaving measures did make a difference.”

“More than 80,000 people followed orders to safety — to safely shelter last night. And we’ve had search and rescue teams at the ready for any calls for help this morning,” Biden said.

The White House also said that Vice President Harris, who was making campaign appearances in Nevada and Arizona, “continued her outreach to local Florida officials regarding Hurricane Milton,” including to Ken Hagan, the chair of the county commission in Hillsborough County, one of Florida’s most important agricultural areas.

“The vice president and local officials discussed the range of federal support available for communities impacted by the hurricane. The vice president made clear she stood ready to cut any unnecessary red tape and urged the officials to contact her directly if additional support was needed,” the White House said.

Separately, the vice president reached out to Valdosta, Ga., Mayor Scott Matheson and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief Michell Hicks regarding Hurricane Helene recovery in Georgia and North Carolina, and conveyed “the administration’s commitment to supporting communities recovering from Hurricane Helene for as long as it takes,” the White House said.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has asked agricultural producers affected by the storm to complete its survey, part of its research tracking the effects of severe weather and other hazards on the state’s agricultural industry.

Participants are asked to report their production losses and asset damages due to Hurricane Milton.

If their business had been already impacted by early storms Hurricane Debby or Hurricane Helene, participants are asked to adjust the relevant, commodity-specific information on acreage in production, number of animals on farms, etc. to reflect the state of the operation after the previous storm and just before Hurricane Milton.

Responses will be used to improve estimations of the state’s collective agricultural losses from such events and inform decision-making related to disaster declaration, response and relief. Survey participation should take between 10 and 20 minutes, and answers are confidential.

Meanwhile, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition said in a news release that disaster aid in the Southeast must include a revenue-based disaster assistance option.

“Natural disasters indiscriminately and increasingly impact countless farmers and ranchers every year, regardless of farm size, production, location, or their familiarity with the Department of Agriculture and its programs,” said Mike Lavender, NSAC policy director.

“It’s therefore essential for policymakers to respond with an accessible model of revenue-based relief, which reflects a farmers’ actual market price and expenses, not their prior capacity to enroll in federal programs,” he said.

“The revenue-based assistance model is a streamlined and responsive option that can meet the diverse recovery needs of all farmers.”

NSAC noted that, to respond to losses from 2020 and 2021, the Agriculture Department unveiled the Emergency Relief Program Phase 2, “which included a novel option that allowed farmers to submit tax records to prove revenue loss associated with a qualifying disaster rather than requiring previous enrollment in a federal crop insurance or permanent disaster program, which includes the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.”

“Our staff have spent the past week on the phone with impacted farmers,” said Edna Rodriguez of the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA, an NSAC member.

“In addition to taking care of their own — and often their neighbors’ — immediate needs, farmers are dealing with flooded fields and crops, damaged infrastructure, destroyed feed, soil loss and livestock that were killed or who no longer have access to water,” Rodriguez said.

“So far, none of the farmers we have spoken with have crop insurance or NAP policies. The scale of this disaster is huge, and we need a response from Congress that meets the need for everyone, regardless of farm size,” she said.