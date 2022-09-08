Huskerland Horse Sale Extravaganza 2022

Date of Sale: 08/20/2022

Location: Burwell, Neb.

Auctioneer: Travis Hollock

Averages:

43 head of colts average $1,560.00

Lot 42 Kats BlueBoy Hancock 2010 stallion sold for $13,000 to Canada

Lot 45 Vw Top Kirk Valentin 2-year-old stallion sold for $5,000 to Nebraska

Lot 18 RCL Faithful Haze 2015 Broodmare Sold for $4,900 to Canada

Lot 74 Buns Wyo Hancock 2002 stud colt sold for $3,700 to Tennessee

Lot 47 Ms Apache Blue 2022 filly foal sold for $3,200 to Kentucky

Lot 40 Stud colt sold as a donation lot to Whitney and Jake, Rowdy and Blaze McMican Benefit

Comments:

The Huskerland extravaganza Horse Sale in Burwell, Neb., had great Blue Valentine, Hancock and Driftwood bloodlines, along with some very good working ranch horses for the offering. Horses sold into many states and Canada as well.