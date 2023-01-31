Huwa Cattle Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 01/24/2023
- Location: Roggen, Colo.
- Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann
- Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
- Averages:
65 Bulls Avg. $6,484
Top Bulls:
Lot 7 Huwa 8052 Clarity 1237 Sire by Connealy Clarity Sold for $27,000 to Amdahl Angus, Rapid City, S.D.
Lot 14 Huwa 8118 Fair N Square 1239 Sire by Myers Fair-N- Square M39 Sold for $15,000 to Krebs Ranch Gordon, Neb.
Lot 57 Huwa 2902 Power Play 1221 Sired by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $14,000 to Zillech Ranch, Taylor, N.D.
Lot 54 Huwa 2755 Power Play 1217 Sire by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $ 9,250 to George Schubert, Calhan, Colo.
Lot 28 Huwa 9161 F Disclosure 1242 Sired by Huwa Full Disclosure Sold for $9,000 to Sean Brenner, Burlington, Colo.