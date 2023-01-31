 Huwa Cattle Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Huwa Cattle Bull Sale

News News |

Tonya Huwa makes comments on the sale offering.
SaleReport-RFP-020623
  • TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
  • Date of Sale: 01/24/2023
  • Location: Roggen, Colo.
  • Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann
  • Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
  • Averages:
    Huwa Cattle Co. Bull Sale

    Sale Average :

    65 Bulls Avg. $6,484

    Top Bulls:

    Lot 7 Huwa 8052 Clarity 1237 Sire by Connealy Clarity Sold for $27,000 to Amdahl Angus, Rapid City, S.D.

    Lot 14 Huwa 8118 Fair N Square 1239 Sire by Myers Fair-N- Square M39 Sold for $15,000 to Krebs Ranch Gordon, Neb.

    Lot 57 Huwa 2902 Power Play 1221 Sired by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $14,000 to Zillech Ranch, Taylor, N.D.

    Lot 54 Huwa 2755 Power Play 1217 Sire by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $ 9,250 to George Schubert, Calhan, Colo.

    Lot 28 Huwa 9161 F Disclosure 1242 Sired by Huwa Full Disclosure Sold for $9,000 to Sean Brenner, Burlington, Colo.
Tonya Huwa makes comments on the sale offering.
SaleReport-RFP-020623
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]