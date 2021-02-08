Huwa Cattle Company bull sale

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 01/26/2021

Location: Roggen, Colo.

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Sales Manager: Triangle 7 Sale Management

Averages

80 Angus Bulls Averaged $6,001

8 Registered Angus Females averaged $9,937

13 Commercial Open Heifers averaged $1,075

5 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $1,400

Comments

Top Bulls:

A tremendous set of Angus bulls on display in Roggen, Colo., at Huwa Cattle Company. Photo by Drew Feller



Lot 17 at $27,000 was Huwa 7421 B Advance 9411, DOB: 9/4/2019; SIRE: Huwa 2902 B Advance 9411; MGS: VAR Empire 3037. He sold to Milky Way Dairy of Visalia, CA.

Lot 45 at $17,000 was Huwa 733 Power Play 9431, 09/11/2019; SIRE: VAR Power Play 7018; MGS: MCC Daybreak. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 16 at $15,500 was Huwa 7429 Know How 9408, DOB: 09/04/19; SIRE: Hoover Know How; MGS: VAR Legend 5019. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 48 at $15,000 was Huwa 733 Power Play 9421, DOB: 09/08/2019; SIRE: VAR Power Play 7018; MGS: MCC Daybreak. He sold to Triangle 7 Cattle Company of Akron, CO and Tom Cox of Deertrail, CO.

Lot 26 at $11,000 was Huwa 6017 F Disclosure 9420, DOB: 009/08/19; SIRE: Huwa Full Disclosure; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to James Hogan of Kit Carson, CO

Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 101 at $24,000 was Huwa 6378 Power Play 9168, DOB: 03/01/19; SIRE: VAR Power Play 7018: MGS: VAR Discovery 2240. She was bred to Huwa Full Disclosure due on 2/6/21. She sold to Tom Cox of Deertrail, CO.

Lot 102 at $27,000 was Huwa 2755 Enhance 9488, DOB: 09/14/19; SIRE: Sydgen Enhance: MGS: GAR Sunrise. She sold bred to GAR Hometown. She sold to Milky Way Dairy Visalia, CA.