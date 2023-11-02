Meinzer

Audrey Powles

“So, I was thinking…” That phrase has been known to strike fear into my heart when uttered by my wife. It usually means that I will be forced to get up out of my recliner and turn off whatever ball game I might be acutely tuned into at the time. When my wife says she’s been thinking, it usually involves me doing something for her. Like the time she was thinking that she wanted raised garden beds. I was obliged and made my wife’s wish come true. However, the good deal that I got on used railroad ties was not worth the back pain I suffered after using them to build these beds for her. She was happy because she got the garden of her dreams, in the end I was happy because I got to eat fresh tomatoes all summer long.

When my wife has been thinking, two questions immediately come to my mind. First, what is this going to cost me, and second, if I don’t do this am I going to be sleeping on the couch? My wife is a homemaker, and a darn good one at that. She teaches our oldest his lessons for school, potty trains the independent 3-year-old who takes sass to a whole new level and runs a home-based wild rag and bed roll building business on the side. When she has been thinking about a project for me, chances are she is thinking of something that is going to make her life a little easier.

Not every thought requires a honey do list type response from me. All of the trips that we have been on in our marriage, and every weekend getaway was a result of her planning and thinking. I just had to get in the car and drive most of the time. Some of the best memories that our family has made have been a result of one of my wife’s thoughts.

There are times where I really wonder what I have gotten myself into, like the time she found “portable” tables for her craft room with shelves underneath. They were too wide to fit through the door and ended up being cut in half before they could be loaded onto the pickup. After putting them back together when we got them moved to the basement, I added castor wheels to make them easier to move around. Craft fairs will be the downfall of me, my wife sees all the things that she can create and decorate with, I see junk and more projects in my future.

I have learned over the last nine years of marriage however, my facial expressions and the first words out of my mouth after my wife tells me she’s been thinking greatly affect my overall well-being in the immediate future. Some ideas are really great and easy projects that I can see benefit in, others I tend to put off as long as I can until she forgets about it or finds someone else to do them. Either way it’s a win for me.

The next time your wife tells you that she’s been thinking, allow me to give you men some advice. It’s best to mute the TV and hear the whole idea before you form an opinion. Eye rolling, sighs or other looks of confusion or disgust are likely to book you a stay in the doghouse with Rover, and finally, not all honey do chores are bad. Many of them make the home run more smoothly while you are away. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.