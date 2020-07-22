Ibach: USDA to release cattle market study ‘very soon’

Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said today that the Agriculture Department is nearing conclusion of its investigation into the cattle market after the August 2019 Holcomb, Kan., Tyson beef processing plant caught fire in August 2019 and the volatility in the market in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Asked by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., at a House Agriculture subcommittee hearing for an update on the investigation, Ibach said the report will be released “very soon.”

Asked by Johnson whether the Packers and Stockyards division of USDA has the resources it needs, Ibach said there will be several things that come out of that report that both Congress and the industry will want to discuss.