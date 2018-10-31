ICON prepares for 13th annual meeting

It's been 13 years and the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska is going strong.

ICON will be hosting their Thirteenth Annual Meeting in North Platte, Neb., on Nov. 3, 2018, at Holiday Express Inn.

The day starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration. At 10 a.m., the ICON board of directors will conduct a business meeting followed by a presentation on livestock and grass by Del Ficke of Ficke Cattle Company and Graze Master Genetics of Pleasant Dale. A noon luncheon will be served at the Holiday Express and guest speaker will be Bob Krist, democratic candidate for governor.

Afternoon activities will begin with a presentation by ICON's member affiliate, R-CALF USA, discussing current livestock issues at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m, ICON member Don Cain will talk about his eight-year-fight with county officials in Custer County and his Nebraska Supreme Court case. A short break at 2:45 p.m. will be followed with a Legislative Panel moderated by ICON lobbyist Jim Pappas, beginning at 3 p.m., aimed at discussing what's happening in the legislature. Joining ICON members this year on the panel will be Sen. Mike Groene of District 42. This last event for the day will lead up to the auction for ICON's scholarship program.

An auction for the Jim Hanna Memorial Scholarship will round off the day at 5:30 p.m.

Registration for the 2018 ICON Annual Meeting is $50 and includes the noon luncheon. Guests accompanying a paid registration can register for $20. There won't be an evening banquet or entertainment this year.

ICON membership dues for 2018 are $100 and if members have not paid, there will be a $10 discount at the convention.

ICON Convention registration can be sent to: ICON/Linda Wuebben, 55669 888th Road, Fordyce, NE 68736. For more information, call (402) 357-3778 or visit ICON online at http://www.independentcattlemen.com.

Rooms are available by calling the Holiday In Express in North Platte at (308) 532-9500.

ICON has always been a spokesperson for independent cattlemen from across the state of Nebraska, protecting their rights so they can continue to grow a quality beef product for the American consumer. Come join ICON members as they discuss property tax relief, legislative issues and beef production options while upholding the Cowboy Way.