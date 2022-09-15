ICOW holds annual meeting in Casper

The Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming was organized to protect and promote the future viability of the Wyoming family livestock and ranching industries.

ICOW held their 2022 annual convention and member meeting on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10 in Casper.

The convention had several speakers including Bill Bullard, R-CALF USA CEO; Todd Fornstrom, Wyoming Farm Bureau president; Taylor Haynes, representing the Organization for Competitive Markets; Marti Halverson, ICOW lobbyist; Morgan Toye, DVM; Jim Jensen, Lucky 7 Angus; and Ashley Garrelts, soils specialist. The panelists discussed topics important to the ranching industry, such as packer concentration, ag insurance, ag marketing, PAP score research, legislative updates affecting the ag industry and soil testing information.

A short business meeting for the ICOW members concluded the convention. Some of the issues ICOW has policy on, is getting competitive markets for Wyoming cattle, stopping the UN controlled (Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef), animal health, especially brucellosis from game animals and Trich infections, and private property rights — especially government takings such as the 30×30 program.

ICOW is a grass roots organization with a goal to protect the rights and practices of the privately owned ranches throughout the state of Wyoming. The organization works in harmony with R-CALF USA, which is a national organization with the same objectives. Both Organizations would like to see Country of Origin Labeling put back on our beef products and both groups want to see reformation of the checkoff as it is today.

Ultimately these two pro ranching organizations would strongly like to see the future success of the ranching industries and the freedoms that our great country was founded upon.