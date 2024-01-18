Idaho cowboys excel at National Western Stock Show Rodeo 

Brady Portenier from Caldwell, Idaho, made a big move at the Wednesday night performance of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. After coming off early in round one Wednesday afternoon, he came back for round two and scored 87 points on Varsity Blues owned by Bailey Pro Rodeo. That score was the highest of Bracket 6 and Portenier is now advancing to the Semi-Finals. NWSS photo by Roseanna Sales, C Bar C Photography

DENVER — Idaho cowboys dominated the bareback riding and bull riding on Wednesday at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bull rider Brady Portenier from Caldwell, Idaho, was not successful in his first attempt on Wednesday afternoon. He came back Wednesday night determined to get a score and he got a big one. He rode Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Varsity Blues for 87-points. Not only was that the high score of the night, it was best of the bracket and as no one rode two bulls in the bracket, he secured the first spot in the Semi-Finals.

Portenier has one Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification on his resume and is looking to make It back to compete at rodeo’s championships. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2024 season started in October but traditionally kicks off big paydays at the winter building rodeos — including the one in the Denver Coliseum. And momentum from here can carry over to big rodeos in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.

Jacob Lees who dominated the bareback riding also makes his home in Caldwell, Idaho. Lees qualified for his first WNFR last December. He had the high-marked ride in round two with an 88 on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Time to Buck. Combined with his 82 from the matinee, he will advance to Saturday’s Semi-Finals at the top with 170 points.

Busby Quarter Horses have had a lot of success in many different arenas. That is happening in Denver too with owner Andrea Busby having two runs under 15 seconds. The Brock, Texas, resident was the only woman to beat that mark on Wednesday night at 14.83. That time was identical to her time in the matinee and now she is looking forward to the Semi-Finals.

Thursday’s competition will feature Bracket 7 and Friday will see Bracket 8 completed. Thursday’s rodeos begin at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. Semifinals qualifiers advance based on their total from two rounds.

Eleventh Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Jess Pope, Waverly, Kansas, 84 points. 2, (tie0 Dylan Riggins, Kadoka, S.D., and Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 82 each. 4, Jamie Howlett, Roma, Australia, 81.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Travis Munro, Townsville, Australia, 3.7 seconds. 2, Carter McIntyre, Sundre, Alberta, 3.9. 3, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.3. 4, Logan Kenline, Penrose, Colo., 7.5.

Team Roping: 1, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., 6.4 seconds. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 6.6. 3, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 7.1. 4, Jay tittel, Pueblo, Colo., and Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo., 7.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 84 points on bailey Pro Rodeo’s Canadian Mist. 2, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 81. 3, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 78. 4, (tie) Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, and Parker Kempfer, Deer Park, Fla., 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, Garrett Elmore, Springer, Okla., 8.3. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 8.8. 4, Trenton Smith, Bigfott, Texas, 9.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Shelley Morgan Eustace, Texas, 14.70 seconds. 2, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 14.83. 3, Casey Mathis, Bastrop, La., 14.94. 4, Jennifer Kalfatic, Caldwell, Idaho, 15.04.

Bull Riding: 1, (one ride) Clayton Savage, Banner, Wyo., 84 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Crazy Train.

Twelfth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Time To Rock. 2, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 82. 3, Jamie Howlett, Roma, Australia, 81.5. 4, Colton Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 81.. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Lees, 170. 2, Jesse Pope, Waverly, Kan., 164. 3, Howlett, 162.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 3.8 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 4.4. 3, Stan Branco, Chowchilla, Calif., ,5.0. 4, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.2. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Travis Munro, Townsville, Australia, 10.1. 2, Martin, 10.5. 3, Tavenner, 18.8.

Team Roping: 1, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., 5.9 seconds. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., 6.7. 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.7. 4, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 10.3. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Ward and Von Ahn, 13.3. 2, Brown and Graves, 13.8. 3, Egusquiza and Lord, 16.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 84 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Small Town Scandal. 2, Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 82. 3, Blaise Freeman, Snyder, Texas, 81. 4, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 80. (semifinals qualifiers pending)

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Garrett Elmore, Springer, Okla., 8.6. 2, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 8.8. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 9.7. 4, Matt Gutierrez, St. Ignatious, Mont., 10..6. (semifinals qualifiers) 1,Elmore, 16.9. 2, Harris, 18.5. 3, Riemere, 20.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Andrea Busty, Brock, Texas, 14.83 seconds. 2, Shelley morgan, Eustace, Texas, 15.00. 3, Casey Mathis, Bastrop, La., 15.07. 4, Fallon Forbes, O’connell, Texas, 15.34. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Busby, 29.66. 2, Morgan, 29.70. 3, Mathis, 30.01.

Bull Riding: 1, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 87 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Varsity Blues. 2, Scott Wells, Snyder, Texas, 86. 3, Tyler Kippes, Stephenville, Texas, 83.5. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Portenier, 87. 2, Wells, 86. 3, Clayton Savage, Banner, Wyo., 84.5.