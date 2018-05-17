IDFA hires Wood to head communications

The International Dairy Foods Association has hired Bailey Wood as vice president of communications, public relations and marketing.

In addition to traditional communications duties at IDFA, Wood is expected to "enhance its position as a thought leader in the food and beverage industry," IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said in a news release.

Wood has been vice president of communications at the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association since 2014.

Before that, Wood was the senior director of communications and legislative affairs for the National Automobile Dealers Association, where he received the 2010 Toth Award for Public Affairs/Issues Management from the Public Relations Society of America for promoting the "Cash for Clunkers" program, which encouraged Americans to purchase new, more fuel-efficient vehicles and trade in their older, less-efficient ones.

Wood served as the communications director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Republican Policy Committee under then-Chairman Christopher Cox, R-Calif.

Wood also served as press secretary for former Reps. Mike Ferguson, R-N.J., and Paul Gillmor, R-Ohio, and worked as a legislative assistant for the House Committee on Education and Workforce.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Wood earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and is enrolled in the four-year Institute of Management program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.