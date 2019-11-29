Pictured are Glen Idland and Shad Haber.

Photo by Matt Wznick

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2019

Location: Midland Bull Test, Columbus, MT

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Sale Averages:

• 96 SPRING PAIRS $396,050 $4,125

• 41 SPRING BRED COWS $140,000 $3,415

• 65 SPRING BRED HEIFERS $167,750 $2,580

• 40 SPRING HEIFER CALVES $83,700 $2,093

• 40 SPRING PREGNANCIES $98,650 $2,466

• 30 BULLS $90,900 $3,030

• 11 COMMERCIAL COWS $19,800 $1,800

• 157 EMBRYOS $59,300 $377

Top Cows:

• Lot 3 at $22,500.00 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

• Lot 31 at $13,000.00 Sold to: Reece Idland, Circle, MT

• Lot 9 at $12,500 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK

• Lot 5 at $5,000.00 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK

Top Bull:

• Lot 1X at $15,000.00 For 30% interest Sold to: Brumfield Angus and Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

• Lot 208B at $11,500.00 Sold to: Reece Idland

• Lot 3A at $6,500.00 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

Top Pregnancy:

• Lot 6D at $5,750.00 Sold to: Sharpe Ranch and Bob Ballew

• Lot 6A at $5,250.00 Sold to: Mark Lance

Top Heifer Calves:

• Lot 12B at $7,000.00 Sold to: Reece Idland

• Lot 31A at $6,500.00 Sold to: Fairbank Farms

• Lot 5A at $5,000.00 Sold to: Fisher Angus

Top Bred Heifer:

• Lot 31A at $6,500.00 Sold to: Fairbank Farms

Top Embryo:

• Lot 9F at $600.00 Sold to: TD Angus

• Lot 6B at $550.00 Sold to: Fairbank Angus

• Lot 41D at $550.00 Sold to: ELK Angus

Comments:

Some of the finest cattle men and women in the country were on hand for the Idland Cattle Company Complete and Total Dispersal Sale held Nov. 19, 2019, at Midland Bull Test in Columbus, Mont. A nice crowd was on hand and lunch was served prior to the sale. Good luck to the Idlands in their new endevours! ❖