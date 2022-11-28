IFPA: Farm Labor wage survey shows need for Farm Workforce Modernization Act

Robert Guenther, IFPA’s chief public policy officer, said the release of the survey “should be a clarion call from the fresh produce industry on why Congress must act this year on agriculture immigration reform legislation.”

“For the last two years, ramping up to the 2022 congressional mid-terms, we have heard so much rhetoric from our elected officials about the rising cost of food and inflation taking off. Next week, Congress has the ability to stop this unaffordable, and unacceptable increase in wages that will cripple producers who are already suffering from high inflation,” Guenther said.

One provision of the House-passed Farm Workforce Modernization Act would put an annual cap on increases to the AEWR “which will not only help the farmers who grow our food, but the consumers who buy it,” Guenther said. “Whether they will listen to the 100 million people who voted in the 2022 election or not is up to them.”

The cap on the Adverse Effect Wage Rate is one of only many provisions in the bill — it would also allow workers to sue employers over workplace abuses and provide a path to citizenship for farm workers.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is not supporting the bill, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is expected to become the House speaker in the next Congress, has said he won’t support any immigration-related bill without addressing border security.

Employer groups say they fear that a Republican-controlled House will not advance any immigration measure that has a chance of passage in the Senate, which will remain controlled by Democrats.The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, are trying to reach an agreement that could attract the 60 votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, but that they have not announced any compromise measure.

If Bennet and Crapo do come up with a bill that is different from the House-passed measure it would have to go back to the House for consideration.