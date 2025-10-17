IFPA launches global health campaign, but disappointed in Kennedy

An International Fresh Produce Association graphic emphasizes the role of fruits and vegetables in public health and sustainability at the Global Produce & Floral Show in California. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

IFPA-RFP-102025

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The International Fresh Produce Association is launching a global campaign to convince policymakers that consuming more fruits and vegetables can improve health, but behind the scenes industry leaders are disappointed that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not emphasized that consuming more produce can be a solution to the nation’s health problems.

“We are taking the spirit of this effort globally so that policymakers recognize how integral fruits and vegetables are to global health … and act on it,” IFPA President and CEO Cathy Burns said Thursday in her speech on the state of the industry as the group’s Global Produce & Floral Show opened.

Burns added, “This campaign is laser-focused on positioning our products as the solution.” She noted that IFPA had provided 10 policy recommendations to the Make America Healthy Again Commission “on how fruits and vegetables must be foundational in all public health interventions. This is non-negotiable.”

Burns also pointed out, “We spoke out against questionable assertions made about food production and safety in the first MAHA Commission report. It’s worth noting we were among a handful of bold agricultural groups to do so; others chose to stay silent. We successfully influenced an emphasis on ‘whole healthy foods’ — rather than ‘whole foods’ — in the second MAHA report, which also contained nearly all of our policy recommendations on production tools, research and innovation. We launched a Fresh Produce for a Healthier America campaign that intentionally put our products front and center with the MAHA Commission.”

Privately, attendees here noted that Kennedy has focused on what he sees as problems such as food dyes, pesticides and ultraprocessed foods rather than the solutions that fruits and vegetables could provide.

Burns did not shy away from criticizing ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) and recommending fruits and vegetables as an alternative.

“Diet-related chronic disease continues to grow,” Burns said. “Research in 14 countries showed a strong association between UPF sales per capita and obesity prevalence. In the U.S. alone, UPFs comprise 73% of the food supply. More alarmingly, these foods make up 60% of an adult’s diet and 66% of a child’s diet — this is half their daily calorie intake! Shouldn’t half of any daily diet be fruits and vegetables?! Produce has a powerful role in every diet.”

Among the recommendations IFPA hopes the Trump administration will take seriously is recognizing produce prescription programs as a supplemental benefit and approved for Medicare Advantage.

“In the U.S., Tufts University found that if all 50 states provided medically tailored meals to people who need them, it could save $32 billion annually in net healthcare costs and prevent 3.5 million hospitalizations,” Burns said.

Burns did not mention Kennedy in her speech, but she praised Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Noting that IFPA had won its lawsuit against the Labor Department over the adverse effect wage rate that is used to determine wages for foreign workers who come into the United States under the H-2A program, Burns emphasized that the Labor Department has proposed a “less burdensome” adverse effect wage rate rule, “resulting in the most significant financial shift ever for growers in H-2A.”

Burns also said that IFPA collaborated with the Homeland Security Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement “to avoid disruptions by securing clarity on enforcement — specifically, the agency not going on farms unless there is an active warrant.” Burns said, “I received a call from Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to personally assure me that the raids will stop and if I hear of any more, I can reach out to her directly.”

On tariffs, Burns said, “We believe in science-based trade policies and transparent, rules-based trading systems.” She said IFPA advocated for exemptions for all fresh produce and floral products, in particular protecting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, and “USMCA happened!”

Outside of policy issues, Burns expressed enthusiasm for robots and artificial intelligence. “Robots already weed, thin and help harvest crops,” she said. “But what about a wearable solution that reduces the physical impact of fieldwork? Exoskeletons, presently used in construction and manufacturing, could greatly reduce the most common worksite injury — back and shoulder pain. There are cost and design considerations to meet our needs, but some believe it’s a matter of time before this technology is widely adopted.”

Burns noted that IFPA is launching an AI engine to make sure every member company “has the power to see around corners, anticipate trends, and act faster with confidence. I am obsessed with AI because our industry cannot and will not be left