IFPA monitoring packaging rules as industry struggles for alternatives to plastic

John Anderson, the CEO and managing partner of The Oppenheimer Group of companies known as Oppy and the new chairman of the International Fresh Produce Association, speaks at the Global Produce and Floral Show. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

IFPA

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the European Union and Canada move ahead with new food packaging rules to improve sustainability, the International Fresh Produce Association will monitor the development of food packaging rules in the European Union and Canada, the new chairman of IFPA said here last week at the Global Food and Produce Show.

“Packaging is a global issue,” said John Anderson, CEO and managing director of The Oppenheimer Group and the new chairman of IFPA, in a speech to introduce himself to the membership. “If the regulations stop the flow [of fruits and vegetables] we will intervene,” he added.

During a panel discussion titled “Fresh Produce Packaging: The Demand, The Technology, The Reality,” Tamara Muruetagolena, the IFPA director of sustainability, said the European Union is leading the pack on regulation followed by Canada and some U.S. states like Maine.

The EU’s Green New Deal is having an impact on packaging, she added.

Josh Paap, sustainability and brand marketing manager for Jac. Vandenberg Inc., said that the EU has been ahead of the United States on the packaging sustainability issue and “culturally it is a different dynamic.”

John Anderson, the CEO and managing partner of The Oppenheimer Group of companies known as Oppy and the new chairman of the International Fresh Produce Association, speaks at the Global Produce and Floral Show. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report IFPA

Jen Doxey, director of sales for Fox Packaging and Fox Solutions said, “We want a biobased alternative but the reality is plastic.”

Doxey noted that in California all packaging is supposed to be recyclable in 10 years.

“Fees are going to be associated with plastics to fund the infrastructure we lack to recycle plastic,” she added.

Paap said “recycling is not going to solve the problem” because recycling varies so much from municipality to municipality.

“The issue is to find material that is inherent with nature — to find something that can be sourced responsibly from the earth and returned to the earth. The ultimate is regenerative packaging as a source of good.”

It’s well known that recyclers ask consumers to put thin plastic bags in the regular trash, but the nets that are used to contain products such as mandarin oranges also go to landfills because the recycling equipment can’t handle the nets, Paap added. He noted that he has found a company in Austria that makes the nets out of cellulose.

Paap urged attendees to take a tour of their local recycling center. “it changes your perspective. Things that you assume could be recycled cannot,” he said, adding that robots can be trained with artificial intelligence to pull out items that cannot be recycled.

It’s hard to find alternatives to plastic which both show customers the product and are strong enough to make the trip through the supply chain to the home, panelists said.

“The challenge for us is consumers want everything, but they want it for no cost, so we rely on the regulators and the company’s ESG [environmental, social and governance] initiatives,” said Rich Mendosa of Mendosa Consulting, who previously handled produce and floral products for the Albertsons grocery store chain.

“The regulations and the timelines are leaps and bounds [ahead] of where the technology is,” Mendosa said. If the system in place doesn’t work, regulators are going to want “a reset, but will it be any better?”