IFPA to emphasize high labor costs at Washington meeting

The International Fresh Produce Association will emphasize the high cost of farm labor at its Washington meeting starting Monday, and call for congressional action to stop the Biden administration from enforcing its latest calculation for H-2A workers using the Adverse Effect Wage Rate system.

IFPA will release two new reports on agricultural labor on its website Sunday evening, the group announced in an online briefing with reporters on Thursday. One was written by the Texas A&M University Center for North American Studies, the other by Zachariah Rutledge, an assistant professor of agricultural policy at Michigan State University, who was writing on his own without the university’s endorsement.

IFPA paid for both studies, a spokesperson said.

The Texas A&M report notes that fresh fruit and vegetable production in the United States has declined in recent years and is expected to decline in the future. Produce continues to be available due to imports, which are expected to grow.

“High labor costs and labor availability relative to other countries, mainly those in Latin America, seemed to play a major role in the increased dependence of fruit and vegetables imports,” the Texas A&M report said.

“In Mexico, farm wages are 15% of those found in the United States, which

means that American farmers paying $25 or more per hour for H-2A labor (including housing and other costs) are at a competitive disadvantage to the $2 per hour wages in Mexico,” Rutledge wrote.

“Out-of-control labor costs threaten to upend our food supply chain and push America’s fresh produce industry into crisis,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns.

“These reports underscore the urgent need for congressional action to provide relief to growers and reform current regulations that expose employers to liabilities outside of their direct control and allow workers to receive wages for work they have not done.”

IFPA said that farm wages have grown more than 20% due to increases in the Adverse Effect Wage Rates (AEWRs), the minimum hourly wage the Labor Department requires employers to pay H-2A workers.

The Biden administration and the agriculture industry disagree on whether the AEWR matches local market conditions.

IFPA noted that the House and Senate are considering several pieces of legislation that would address various issues with the H-2A program, including maintaining the current AEWR for the H-2A program, preventing the implementation of the recent May 2024 DOL rule, and reconsidering a February 2023 DOL rule.

On a two-page summary of its views, IFPA said, “Unless Congress acts quickly, American consumers will rely on other countries to meet our nation’s food needs, jeopardizing food security and national security.”

“Nearly 40 years of inaction by Congress resulted in an overreaching and aggressive regulatory climate leading to a competitive disadvantage for domestic fruit and vegetable growers.”

During the media briefing, an IFPA official noted that the Agriculture Department is encouraging more consumption of fruits and vegetables in the school meals program and that U.S. law requires the fruits and vegetables used in school meals to be produced in the United States unless the United States does not grow them.

The official questioned whether the United States will produce enough fruits and vegetables to meet the Buy American requirements in the future.