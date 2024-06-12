IFPA to urge Congress to address labor issues

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack answers questions posed by International Fresh Produce Association CEO Cathy Burns at the IFPA’s Washington Conference Tuesday morning. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Members of the International Fresh Produce Association will go to Capitol Hill today to urge members of Congress to address the industry’s labor problems, IFPA President and CEO Cathy Burns said Wednesday.

Burns reminded members at their Washington Conference on Tuesday that last year they had brought baskets of fruit to show members of Congress that they needed to continue the fruit and vegetable benefits under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children.

That shopping basket “planted seeds,” Burns said, and “protected $1.2 billion in produce sales for people in need.”

This year, she told The Hagstrom Report, IFPA members will carry boxes containing only two apples and two oranges rather than the 16 pieces of fruit she says the box could contain if Congress would address the industry’s labor problems, particularly the wage rates for H-2A foreign workers that the industry considers too high.

Burns noted that members’ lobbying positions will be backed by two IFPA-funded studies that discuss the industry’s labor problems.

The boxes will contain messages that Congress has not reformed the H-2A program in 40 years and should act, particularly because the executive branch has issued 3,000 pages of H-2A regulations.

Burns told the members they must realize their industry, which includes all sectors of fruits, vegetables and flowers, is important and they must make their voices heard.

“We are here, we are strong and we make a huge economic impact,” she said. “We need to punch above our weight. Our products matter, our voice matters.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the IFPA members, “The folks in this room are providing an extraordinary service in our country” because they are “on the front lines of improving the diets” of the nation’s children.

He also said the fruit and vegetable industry helps keep rural America vibrant.

Farmers get 20 cents out of the average food dollar, but if people go to farmers’ markets or restaurants, the farmer “may enjoy 50 to 75 cents of the food dollar,” Vilsack said.

Moving on to the labor issues, Vilsack said, “Everybody in this place knows we’ve got a broken immigration system. You came to Congress with a solution. It passed the House and could have passed the Senate if major farm groups had supported it.”

That was a thinly veiled reference to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s and some state Farm Bureau chapters’ opposition to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

On the H-2A issue, Vilsack said he wants to help the industry in its conflict with the Labor Department over the H-2A wage rates. He noted that he encouraged Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to hold her recent meeting with industry leaders and that he had been happy to participate in it.

Vilsack noted that USDA will soon launch a farm worker stabilization project and has gotten 400 applications that “indicated a willingness to do right by workers and have a guarantee of a stable workforce.”

Vilsack said this is an opportunity to educate the Labor Department.

“Developing a relationship between the Department of Labor and the food industry is really important,” not just in processing but in production, he said.

“You will find we both want the same thing,” Vilsack said. “There is a way in which we can work through this.”