Illegal immigrant burdens taxpayers with no end game in sight

I am getting more and more angry about the illegal immigration issue and the fact that many states are giving hard-earned taxpayers money to illegal immigrants with no end game in sight.

Legal immigrants have been welcomed to the country to work in agriculture and they are still in need today. But I don’t think a lot of these illegal immigrants are here to work on farms and ranches. And most farmers and ranchers wouldn’t hire them if there are in the U.S. illegally.

So now we have millions of illegal immigrants that are putting a strain on our welfare systems and on taxpayers.

I know I’ve told you before about how I went through college as a single mother relying on social services to pay for rent, daycare and other necessities. Luckily back then the rent for my apartment in university family housing was only about $60 a month and daycare was not nearly as expensive as it is today.

The deal was that I either had to be working or in school to get this help. I turned in paperwork every month detailing my expenses and if that paperwork wasn’t turned in on time, I would have been kicked off the program.

College wasn’t paid for and after graduation I was expected to get a job and pay off that debt.

At the time Bill Clinton was president and his idea was to take people who need some help to get on their feet and turn them into upstanding taxpaying citizens. I was very grateful for that help and am forever grateful to the taxpayers for footing the bill.

I may not have been an illegal immigrant but without the help I received chances are I would have remained a drain on the U.S. taxpayers for many years.

Fast forward to today and many states are giving out debit cards, scooters and housing to illegal immigrants with no expectations that they will one day be taxpaying citizens of the United States.

This is all being done while ignoring the plight of poor and homeless people who are U.S. citizens.

I’m not against immigration but when we can’t take care of our own residents, we shouldn’t be letting in millions more people that need to be taken care of. I think it is criminal to invite millions of people into cities and states with no way to safely house and feed them.

There are a lot of reasons why people are homeless or in need of help, mental health issues, other disabilities, job losses, inflation issues (it’s not just food that has increased in price since Biden took office, housing costs, utilities and insurance have all increased) and some people are just down on their luck. Because of the current economic situation, it is not uncommon for people to be one big doctor bill or vehicle breakdown bill away from being homeless.

This situation is very evident in the sanctuary city of Denver where evictions are at an all-time high, according to a recent article in the Denver Post.

According to the Post, “Despite millions being spent on keeping these people housed, eviction filings in Denver hit 9,055 so far this year, 32 percent more than the previous year. And the city is expecting that number to reach 15,500 for the year, 20 percent high than last year’s total which was a record breaker.”

The two people who were featured in that article had jobs but just couldn’t make ends meet, mainly because rent prices are just too high for most people to be able to afford.

These people need to be helped before we allow more people into the country that we can’t afford to help. This just leads to higher taxes for people who are already taxed enough.

If this is going to continue, the government needs to come up with a plan to turn these people into upstanding, taxpaying citizens if that’s not possible they need to be sent back to their home countries.