I’m a celebrity and I approve this message

I find it irritating when celebrities use their platform and access to the mainstream media to push a political narrative. And even more irritated when people trot actors out because they think that it will help get their message out. The latest example of this is the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and actor Mark Ruffalo holding an Instagram Live conversation to talk about the impact of the president’s American Rescue Plan on Tribal communities.

I looked up Mark Ruffalo on the internet and nowhere did I find any evidence that he was an expert on American Indians. He is considered a “climate justice advocate” but I’m not really sure what that means.

But I can assure Haaland that people know how important this issue is and we don’t need a celebrity to enlighten us.

I’m also curious about Haaland and her role as the interior secretary. The secretary and the Department of the Interior are responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources, leading such agencies as the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Geological Survey, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the National Park Service.

She recently announced that her department was forming a new Missing & Murdered Unit under the auspices of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services. Although I believe her efforts are noble and warranted, I don’t believe it is in her wheelhouse.

I also feel compelled to write about voter’s rights and the outrage over Georgia’s law requiring voters to provide IDs in order to vote calling it racist. I’m pretty sure anyone can get an ID if they need one whether it’s to vote, buy liquor, fly on an airplane, cash a check, have a job that requires you to drive, buy certain cough and cold medications, and so on.

And don’t get me started on the cancel culture. Cancelling children’s books that were written in an attempt to get children to read is ridiculous.

The latest victim is Captain Underpants, which was written for children who didn’t like to read but would read Captain Underpants because it was silly.

These cancel culture folk would have come unglued had they watched Saturday Night Live in its early years. Remember Gilda Radner’s Baba Wawa imitation of Barbara Walters? How about Chevy Chase uttering “Jane you ignorant slut” during his and Jane Curtains news reporting skit?

Speaking of being cancelled, I’ll probably be cancelled after this editor’s note shows up in The Fence Post magazine.