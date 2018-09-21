I’m an omnivorian, flexivegetarian, I think

Just when you think you have a handle on carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, lacto-ovo-vegetarians, lacto vegetarians, ovo-vegetarians you run into flexivegetarians or reducetarians.

OK, so I really don't have a handle on most of these terms, except vegans (do not eat dairy, eggs or any product made from animals) and vegetarians (do not eat any animal-based products but may eat dairy, honey or eggs).

So for your reading enjoyment, here is a crash course in "tarians."

Lacto-ovo-vegetarians eat dairy products and eggs.

Lacto-vegetarians eat dairy products but not eggs.

Ovo-vegetarians eat eggs but no dairy.

Turns out flexivegetarians mostly eat a meat free diet, but they can cheat every once in a while, as long as the meat is ethically sourced and environmentally friendly.

Meanwhile reducetarians try to eat less meat, diary and eggs.

And if you aren't confused enough already, I found freeganism when I was researching flexivegetarian.

Freeganism is only eating discarded food, mostly from garbage bins. Sounds more like a "homelessetarian" to me.

And, of course, all of these people adopt these diets because they think they will be healthy and to save the Earth. Others may have an aversion to slaughtering animal for food or any other products.

Even the term carnivore (eats meat) has a few cousins.

An herbivore eats only plants and an omnivore is a person who eats both meat and plants.

What's crazy is that meat companies are trying to court all of these different eaters and the many others that continue to pop up.

I am thinking it is probably a lot like trying to herd cats with a squirt gun. Good luck with that. ❖