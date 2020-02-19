Important information for the 2020 Governor`s Forum on Colorado Agriculture

DENVER – This years Governor`s Forum on Colorado Agriculture will feature a slate of dynamic speaker from across agriculture representing a broad spectrum of current issues facing the industry.

The pre-forum reception will be held at a new venue this year, the History Colorado Center. The center is located at 1200 Broadway Street in Denver. All registrants are welcome to join us from 5:30-8 p.m., Feb. 25.

Registration will be open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 26 at the Renaissance Denver Hotel, located at 3801 Quebec St. in Denver. The morning session will contain information on the CSU Spur Campus, agricultural legislation updates, and keynote speaker Michele Payn on “Celebrating Agriculture.” This year`s forum will contain two breakout sessions, covering topics ranging from Mental Health Preparedness Training to Hemp production. You will also hear from a panel of media experts on Bridging the Consumer-Producer gap.

The day will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with the Colorado Farm Credit Hall of Fame Reception and Banquet.

For a full schedule of events, speaker bios, and to register, visit http://www.governorsagforum.com.