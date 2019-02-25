Impossible Burgeris impossible to eat

I got a call from a reader in Wyoming early this week, who made the mistake of ordering an Impossible Burger at a restaurant in Cheyenne.

An Impossible Burger is what I like to call fake meat. Before you cattle producers get your dander up, the reader in Wyoming loves real beef but his body can't digest it, and his wife grew up on a ranch where they raised cattle.

He said he has tried veggie burgers and they are not bad, but he didn't have anything nice to say about the Impossible Burger.

I went to http://www.impossiblefoods.com to find out more about the Impossible Burger.

Here is a list of the ingredients:

Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, 2% or less of: Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12.

And, get this, they use genetic engineering when they make their so-called burger and a process called Heme.

According to the website, "We started by using the heme-containing protein from the roots of soy plants. It's called soy leghemoglobin. We took the DNA from soy plants and inserted it into a genetically engineered yeast. And we ferment this yeast — very similar to the way Belgian beer is made. But instead of producing alcohol, our yeast multiply and produce a lot of heme."

Sounds yummy, huh?

Now just because I am not a fan of fake meat, doesn't mean I don't think they should create it. These kinds of products may benefit people like our reader in Cheyenne, who can't eat beef, if he can force himself to eat it.

He said that not only did it look unappealing it tasted terrible. And, to make matters worse, when he told the manager it was inedible, the manager made him pay for it anyway.

I was glad to hear from that reader because I was curious and didn't want to have to try the Impossible Burger myself. ❖