In 2019 I resolve to …

I resolve to…

Soon it will be 2019 and this year I'm actually going to make some New Year's resolutions.

No, I'm not going to swear off turnips for a year or pledge to go to bed every night. These are going to be real, hopefully attainable, resolutions. I will even write them down so I don't forget them. Because you know as soon as I'm done writing this I will forget all about them.

The first thing I need to do is to get organized. That means getting organized at work and at home.

Then I am going to have a great, big garage sale to get rid of everything that I don't need and haven't even seen for the last 10 years or more.

Then I'm going to find a good dentist, as I have been avoiding that for the last few years because they scare me, and make my teeth hurt.

Then I am going to find someone to cut my hair. I haven't had a regular stylist since I left North Dakota in 2015. Maybe it will even prompt me to update my mugshot for my editor's note in The Fence Post.

I am also pledging to start exercising regularly so I can get my cholesterol under control and maybe lose a little weight.

And, I vow to find those car keys that I lost about a year ago. I know they are in my house somewhere. Maybe in my organizational phase I will come up with them. It was a case of putting something where you know you will find it again — yeah right! At my age I need to just put things in plain sight.

That being said, I hope all of you readers and advertisers have a Happy New Year. And, if you make serious resolutions, that you are successful at keeping them through 2019.

I'll keep you posted on my progress. ❖