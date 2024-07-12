In defense of the working man

I don’t know anything about oil wells in the ground nor under the sea, but I do know about hard working men who are flummoxed at every turn while trying to fix a knotty problem. It is tiring to hear how BP “let” that oil leak a few years ago. How much money do you think that lost oil cost BP? Never mind, the fines, lawsuits, equipment and labor — the oil that went by without being corralled was also money out of their pocket.

I empathize not with the company nor their money but with the men who actually do the work, whether it’s the engineers who are troubleshooting or the hands-on workers. Can you imagine their frustration? It must have been especially discouraging to have our own government thwart them at every turn thereby causing delays in stopping the oil flow.

What’s this got to do with us in landlocked irrigation country? It’s simple. The working man’s dilemma is best understood by other working men. A few years ago, we had our own challenges for which every possible solution was attempted with no lasting success during the irrigation season.

The center pivot irrigation systems on the Angostura Irrigation Project were being plugged by moss which shut off the pivots. The problem started back in the spring. There had been much rain, highly unusual for this area, and that was the basis for the problem. Simply put, the perfect conditions for moss to flourish aligned. As a rule, ditch riders for the irrigation district spend several days burning weeds and other growth before the water is turned into the canal from Angostura Dam. The burning couldn’t be done because of the wet spring. The weeds were alive, giving the growing moss something to cling to when the water was sent into the canals and laterals.

Screens all along the water delivery system were cleaned frequently, but moss still got through and individual pivot screens plugged. Wire brushes and other possibilities to clean the screens were tried, but the only fix was to manhandle the screen, bring it to the shop and use a pressure washer to clean it, take it back to the pivot, get the system up and running, and expect the process to be repeated every two to three hours.

But the working men kept trying, thinking, running ideas past each other and generally trying to cope, all the while watching the water run by, unused. The inability to figure out a solution was taxing. In attempts to stem the moss, the canal water was chemically treated to kill the growth and it took several days to take effect. The treatment helped for awhile, but the screens had to be cleaned twice during the night, in addition to various hours of the day.

The working men are really the ones who trouble shoot and wrack their brains. Whether it’s an oil or moss problem that is causing the consternation, it is not for lack of trying that problems can be incredibly difficult to solve.

