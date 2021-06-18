Inaugural ‘Breed Bash’ draws youth from across Colorado

BRUSH, Colo. — From exhibiting Supreme breed champion animals to educational contest champions, youth from across Colorado were in the winner’s circle on June 5-6 in Brush offered Colorado’s young cattle enthusiasts with opportunities to interact, enjoy what they loved and practice for Junior Nationals.

In the salesmanship contest, where juniors made mock sale pitches of their animal to improve their communication skills, siblings Cooper and Jorie Miller were champion, and the team of Lana Johnson and Easton Hill were reserve champion. In the senior level, youth aged 17-21 presented cash flow and business plans to judges offering a mock bank loan. The champion team was Cameron Frantz and Kaden Maes.

In the prepared speech contest, Alex Vieselmeyer won the senior division answering the topic question: “What does the term sustainability mean to you and how does that meaning relate to beef production on a worldwide basis?” The junior division champion was Lana Johnson on “How is beef a part of a healthy diet?”

About 35 youth were part of the Quiz Bowl competition, pitting randomly assigned youth teams in round-robin fashion, to test their cattle industry knowledge. Quick buzzer slaps, pondering looks, and laughter punctuated the contest. The champions were Gabri Leone, Tyla Thomas and Matya Kraft, with Ashlyn Ochsner, Blake Johnson, and Trotter Thomas composing the reserve champion team.

In photography, the winning ag photos were taken by Cameron Frantz, senior level champion; Kaden Maes, senior reserve champion; Matya Kraft, junior level champion; and Izzy Sheridan, junior reserve champion.

There was stiff competition in the all-breeds youth showmanship contest, judged by Cheramine Viator of Texas. Top winners were Cooper Miller, junior champion; Lana Johnson, junior reserve champion; Tyla Thomas, intermediate champion, Sydney Vaugh, intermediate reserve champion; Magurie Rohr, senior champion; and Alex Vieselmeyer, senior reserve champion. Angus also held a breed-specific showmanship contest June 6 required to select state reps at the upcoming Angus Junior Nationals.

More than 70 head of registered cattle were exhibited in breed-specific shows. The supreme champions were:

• Angus Supreme – Payton Voloshin

• Hereford Supreme – Cooper Miller

• Shorthorn Supreme – Gabri Leone

• Shorthorn Plus Supreme – Gabri Leone

• Simmental Supreme – Blake Fabrizius

• SimGenetics Supreme – Blake Fabrizius

• All-Other Breeds (registered Charolais, Limousin, Maine-Anjou, and Red Angus) Supreme – Ashlyn Ochsner.

Viator then officiated an Overall Supreme Breed Bash Champion. Payton Voloshin’s Angus entry earned her the banner and belt buckle. Her Angus junior yearling heifer, Lazy JB Barbara Cashmere 070, came out of the owned junior yearling heifer division.

Overall Supreme Reserve Champion was Blake Fabrizius’ Simmental Supreme. KLER/HILL Lucille 082H, from the owned Simmental junior yearling heifer division, earned Fabrizius a custom vest from judge Viator.

Overall Reserve Supreme — Blake Fabrizius of Carr, Colo., exhibited the overall reserve Supreme animal at the 2021 Breed Bash. His Simmental heifer, KLER/HILL Lucille 082H, was among the more than 70 head of registered cattle were exhibited in the new state youth multi-breed event organized by the junior breed association advisors.



Breed Bash was a collaborative effort by junior advisors from Colorado’s Angus, Hereford, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental associations, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Numerous monetary and in-kind sponsors aided the volunteers in putting on the inaugural 2021 Breed Bash. Exibitor photos are on https://shelbykmarketing.smugmug.com/Breed-Bash-2021 .

With overwhelming positive feedback, the second annual Breed Bash is being planned for June 4-5, 2022.