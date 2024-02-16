Increased demand creates funding need for Ag in the Classroom

The Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom program has experienced tremendous growth in demand from teachers wanting to include agriculture in their curriculum. So much so, there are currently 1,100 classrooms — over 23,000 students — signed up, creating the need for an additional $20,000 in funding to avoid turning away students.

Sisters Rachel (Linke) Allnut and McCall (Linke) Knecht worked together with their cousin, Sierra Linke, to create Seed, Sprout, Spice for the Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom project. All three young women are ranch raised and graduated from Middle Park High School. Allnut, a kindergarten teacher used her teaching expertise in foundational reading skills and her love of agriculture to write the text and, paired with Linke’s art, Knecht began publishing and spreading the word. With one foot in marketing and the other in her life married to a chile grower, promoting Pueblo chiles came naturally.

Seed, Sprout, Spice V4

From her efforts marketing the book, the Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom project added elementary schools in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, boosting statewide classroom participation in record numbers.

“As a teacher, I know a book has to be enjoyable to read if you want to read it again,” Allnut said. “The ultimate goal of reading is to enjoy it and so that really drove my Pueblo chile storyline and how to make it fun to read, fun to listen to, and engaging. It is bringing my two passions together: agriculture and education.”

Colorado Foundation for Agriculture Executive Director Jennifer Scharpe said the literacy project is a huge undertaking and said her staff has been incredible in mailing packets filled with books, Pueblo chile seeds, soil discs, and frozen Pueblo chiles all across the state. There is also accompanying curriculum aligned activities including nutrition, math, a poster contest, and an introduction to the enormous resources for educators through Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom.

The contents of each packet sent to teachers includes access to the tremendous resources available through the state and national Agriculture in the Classroom programs. Courtesy photo coaitc-box

Scharpe said students tasting Colorado agriculture products is powerful with students speaking to their families about their experience and wanting to eat the products again. Teachers, primarily, are also the major decision makers at the grocery store for their own households.

“In the last two years, we’ve reached about 500 classes and about 10,000 students,” Scharpe said. “This year we are more than doubled that, which truly overwhelmed us to begin with and we’re working through that. It’s been insane in the best possible way.”

The trio grew up on family ranches near Granby. Allnut is a kindergarten teacher in Walden and is married to a rancher and Knecht has a career in marketing and lives near Pueblo on LoPresti Farms. Linke is a speech pathologist assistant for Moffat County School District in Craig.

“I love this project so much,” Allnut said. “I think books are so powerful and they are accessible to so many people across generations and it can be timeless if it’s the right content. Books can access kids in a way that is nonabrasive so you can teach them — even if it’s subtly — about agriculture and where food comes from in a non-scary, accessible form, then that’s books.”

Editor’s Note: The Fence Post’s Rachel Gabel volunteers for the Agriculture in the Classroom project and was the reader this week at Wiggins Elementary. She read and spoke to four fourth grade classrooms and the students were able to sample Pueblo chile pinwheels. The $52 per classroom donation, in this case, reached over 60 students. Scharpe said the remaining classrooms at Wiggins Elementary signed up after Gabel’s initial visit as well. To donate, visit CoAITC on Venmo or CoAgClassroom.org.