Independent grocers comment on ‘grocery price gouging’

Ferrara

Greg Ferrara, the president and CEO of the National Grocers Association which represents independent grocers, on Friday commented on Vice President Harris’ call for government action on grocery price gouging.

“The proposal calling for a ban on grocery price gouging is a solution in search of a problem,” Ferrara said in a news release.

“Our independent grocers, already operating on extremely thin margins, are hurting from the same inflationary pressure points as their customers. Labor, rent, swipe fees, utilities; you name it, the price has increased,” Ferrara said.

“But what’s really hurting our local, independent grocers, is the lack of fair competition with big box retailers, who leverage their influence in ways that your independent grocer down the street can’t, leading to increased prices for everyone else.

“We’re hoping the next administration (and the current one) will look closely at anticompetitive behaviors, including price discrimination, that are increasing prices for independent grocers and the community members they serve.

“We firmly believe that rather than proposing new legislation far-off in the future, the government should be enforcing the Robinson-Patman Act, a key antitrust law that already exists, but has been ignored for decades as big chains unfairly wield their influence,” Ferrara said.

“If Washington is serious about helping lower prices for consumers, it can help in three important ways: lower skyrocketing swipe fees, rein in excessive and burdensome regulations, and enforce antitrust laws like the Robinson-Patman Act that enhance price competition amongst retailers, regardless of size or location.”