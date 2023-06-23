India removes tariffs on ag products

USApple President and CEO Jim Bair said in a news release that the group is “thrilled” with the announcement that India will lift its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples.

“We applaud the work of the Biden administration and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative that achieved this important victory,” Bair said.

He also noted that USApple officials had been invited guests at the White House Modi arrival ceremony Thursday.

“U.S. apple growers can now begin the work of competing for, and hopefully regaining, this critical market,” said Bair. “We look forward to once again shipping great apples to this valued trading partner.”

Prior to the U.S. imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from India in 2018, the country was the No. 2 market for U.S. apples, quickly growing, USApple said.

When India retaliated by bringing total tariffs on U.S. apples to 70%, sales fell to nearly zero, costing U.S. growers half a billion dollars in sales, USApple added.

The White House also announced that the Global Biofuels Alliance, established by India with the United States as a founding member, will facilitate cooperation in accelerating the use of biofuels.