Indian Fry Bread | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 c. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. instant nonfat dry milk

1/4 tsp. salt

1 c. water

In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, sugar, dry milk and salt together.

Stir in the water until you have a sticky dough.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and sprinkle with flour.

Roll out to a 16-by-12-inch rectangle, about a half-inch thick.

Cut dough into 24 2-inch squares.

Cut a half-inch slit in the middle of each square.

In batches, fry the squares of dough in 2 inches of oil, turning once until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes.

Transfer to paper towels to drain.