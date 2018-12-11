Individual concert tickets available for Greeley Stampede

By popular demand, the Greeley Stampede will begin selling individual concert tickets to the SuperStars series early. The tickets will now be available Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the individual concerts are priced at $35/45 per concert depending on seat location. Prices for available concerts will increase the first day of the 2019 event, June 26, by $5.

Concert tickets can be purchased at:

· Call (970) 356-7787 or visit the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park at 600 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Greeley Stampede office will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 – Jan. 1.

· Online at http://www.greeleystampede.org

· Any Colorado King Soopers location

· Call TicketsWest 24/7 at (866) 464-2626 or online at ticketswest.com

SuperStars Concert Packages are also available while supplies last. The package includes one ticket to each of the SuperStars concerts, including Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne, REO Speedwagon, Cody Johnson and one more to be announced. The SuperStars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $80/110 (depending on seat location). Package prices, based on availability, increase April 1, 2019 to $100/130.

Tickets to the Faith and Family Night concert featuring two-time GRAMMY award winning duo, for KING & COUNTRY, are also available. Prices for KING & COUNTRY will increase the first day of the 2019 event, June 26, by $5. Guests can "Stampede Size" the SuperStars Concert Package by adding the for KING & COUNTRY concert for a discounted rate of only $20 or $30 (price depends on seat location and must be purchased at time of order to receive discount).

2019 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 28 REO Speedwagon

Saturday, June 29 Brett Eldredge

Thursday, July 4 TBA

Friday, July 5 Cody Johnson

Saturday, July 6 Brothers Osborne

2019 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert

Sunday, June 30 for KING & COUNTRY

There will be one more headliner for the SuperStars concerts to be announced at a later date as well as all of the opening acts for the series. Headliners for the park stage will also be announced at a later date.

Rodeo and Demolition Derby

Guests can purchase tickets for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and season carnival passes as well. Tickets for arena events, including rodeos and demolition derby, will increase $5 the first day of the 2019 event, June 26.