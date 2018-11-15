Industrial hemp provides farmers opportunity

Hemp industry research suggests industrial hemp could provide a multi-billion-dollar market for U.S. farmers. Rob Richard, senior director for government relations, Wisconsin Farm Bureau, explained in a recent Newsline that Farm Bureau members pledged support for the legalization of industrial hemp prior to the last farm bill.

"They basically took a position to support the marketing, commercialization, the legalization of industrial hemp," Richard said. "The '14 farm bill passed provisions that would allow states to set up hemp pilot programs. So, that's what we did here in the state of Wisconsin."

The U.S. hemp market could develop into a $2 to $3 billion industry, as there are many uses for the crop beyond the traditional textiles and rope.