Information on USDA layoffs still piecemeal 

Information on how many employees have been laid off at the Agriculture Department and in what divisions is still incomplete.

Here is a rundown of what has been reported over the long holiday weekend.

The New York Times reported that the U.S. Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, had laid off 3,400 workers, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, the ranking member on the House Appropriations Interior and Environment Subcommittee, wrote Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins that the reported firings of the Forest Service employees “will undoubtedly impact the agency’s ability to fight wildfires.”

“While reports suggest that public safety employees were not part of the mass firing, positions that support forest management were included,” Pingree said. “You have expressed a commitment to forest management, wildfire mitigation, and supporting forest markets. However, firing 3,400 FS employees is in direct conflict with these supposed values.”

“Terminating these employees will have a chilling effect on the agency’s remaining workforce, creating an environment of fear, and undermining the agency’s ability to meet its mission,” she said.

Politico reported that workers in national laboratories dealing with bird flu had been fired.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a news release, “U.S. Department of Agriculture employees support farmers and ranchers, invest in rural communities, prevent wildfires, protect our natural resources, and more. It is one thing to institute reforms. It is another to mandate across-the-board layoffs that stop or delay work on avian flu, wildfires, rural hospitals and loans for farmers and ranchers. This will hurt U.S. agriculture and rural Americans just when our farmers are getting hit by animal disease, the threat of Trump tariffs, and no updated farm bill.”