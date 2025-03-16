Informational webinar set to discuss cover crops

LYONS, Neb. — Farmers interested in finding out if cover crops can benefit their operation are invited to a free online webinar hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

This virtual event will help farmers determine if cover crops are right for their climate and soil type, as well as learn more about when to plant and when to terminate.

The second in a five-part series on conservation practices, “Cover Crops, can they work on your farm?” is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.

“Cover crops can stabilize soil, build organic matter, and much more; however, establishing a successful stand comes with challenges,” said Andrew Tonnies, policy associate with the center. “Learning from another farmer who has made mistakes and overcome them can help producers take on that learning curve.”

Center for Rural Affairs’ Conservation Mentorship Network mentors Vance McCoy of Elsie, Jordan Uldrich of Milligan, and Will Corman of Hardy will share their experiences with this practice, as well as take part in a panel discussion and answer questions.

“Every farm is different, and one type of cover crop isn’t going to be appropriate in every situation,” Tonnies said. “Our network of mentors can offer advice on creative ways to gain the benefits of cover crops where it makes sense.”

Registration is required by Wednesday, March 19. Register at cfra.org/CoverCropsWebinar .