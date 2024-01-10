Inglee named Colorado’s seventh Brand Commissioner

Todd Inglee has been hired as the state of Colorado’s seventh brand commissioner in the history of the Brand Board. Founded in 1865, the Colorado brand board predates the state of Colorado. Inglee’s hiring was occasioned by the retirement of Chris Whitney, who served in the position for 12 years.

Inglee, who will begin on February 5, comes to the position after serving as executive director of the Colorado Beef Council for 12 years. As a Colorado native, Inglee has been a producer and advocate for the industry for many years. He graduated from Colorado State University and also attended the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management’s Ag Leadership Program. Aside from his educational background, Inglee founded his own cattle operation, Ralston Valley Beef.

Todd Inglee. Courtesy photo. Evoto

Before his five years of service as CBC Executive Director, he sat on the Colorado Beef Council’s Board for six years, during which he also served as board Chair. He was previously active for many years in the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association where he served as association president from 2017 to 2018.

Greenberg announced the hire during the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting on January 10.

“I told our new brand commissioner we don’t expect that kind of tenure, but he should be on the lookout, it might happen,” Greenberg said.

“Colorado brand laws are respected across the nation and I’m honored to be joining such a historic and reputable organization as the Brand Board,” Inglee said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the industry and provide livestock owners with the representation, protection, and service they need.”

The Brand Division is overseen by members of the Brand Board appointed by the Governor and has as its main goals to deter theft, facilitate commerce, protect livestock producers and lenders, provide accurate tracking of livestock movement for use in disease traceability, and facilitate the return of stolen or stray livestock, all of which help to keep the livestock industry healthy and viable.

The division administers over 30,000 registered brands and is fully funded by the livestock industry.

CBC will begin the process of hiring a new Executive Director through an extensive search that will be executed by its Board. For more information on CBC and its programs, visit cobeef.com .

Greenberg also thanked former Markets Director Tom Lipetzky for his 17 years of service. Lipetzky retired in September. The new Markets Director is Amanda Laban. According to a release, Laban brings 20 years of experience working across the food system, from land access initiatives to marketing ag and food products; distribution management to small food business development. She holds a master’s degree in environmental management from Western Colorado University and a bachelor’s degree in classics, history, and politics from Colorado College. Laban is certified by the American Farmland Trust as a Land Access and Land Transfer Trainer. She is also a certified succession coordinator from the International Land Transition Network.

Laban has worked on small family farms in California and Colorado, served as the event coordinator for the Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum, developed program and funding opportunities for Valley Food Partnership, managed the CSA program at Valley Roots Food Hub, and spent the past three years serving as Guidestone’s Land Link Director. She is dedicated to improving food and agricultural systems through innovation, collaboration and promotion.