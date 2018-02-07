Inherited a farm? This workshop might help you

So, you've inherited a farm; now what? Some answers and strategy are available from an online seminar on Feb. 19.

The seminar can be viewed live at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Feb. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. MT. To view at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 or e-mail jgroskopf2@un.edu.

Or you can participate from anywhere online. People who want to view the seminar online must register first at https://agecon.unl.edu/farm-succession.

The seminar will answer questions such as whether to keep the farm or sell it; key considerations when leasing; legal considerations of this decision; and managing family communications and expectations when other family members are involved.