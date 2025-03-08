Innovative projects promote specialty crops across Wyoming

Feeding Laramie Valley Specialty Crops Small Grants projects have been rolled out in communities across Wyoming to encourage the growth and distribution of vegetables, fruits, nuts, medicinal plants, and herbs. Courtesy photo

Feeding Laramie Valley Specialty Crops Small Grants projects have been rolled out in communities across Wyoming to encourage the growth and distribution of vegetables, fruits, nuts, medicinal plants and herbs. Look for some exciting new programs coming soon near you.

Projects that have been funded to date include a unique triple geodome exhibit of specialty crops suited for Wyoming at the Wyoming State Fair, a demonstration of weed and pest control by Growing Gardens and Food Justice at the Ethete Community Garden, an intergenerational raised bed garden in Powell involving second graders at Westside Elementary and residents at Powell Valley Care Center, a project at Evanston Youth Club for children to teach members how to grow their own food, cook and eat healthfully, and incorporate what they grow in their Food Truck and Catering businesses, expansion of an incubator program for new farmers in Sheridan through Rooted in Wyoming, a demonstration of pest control practices for an herbs and medicinal plants garden by Elk Mountain Herbs, and the Worland Garden Club will establish a small business called Generous Roots Garden Company whose proceeds will make the Worland Community Garden sustainable.

The purpose of the grants program is to especially encourage those who are first-time grants applicants and those who may not qualify under larger grants programs to seek funding help for their growing goals. Grants range from $500 to $10,000 and require a match component, which can also be met in this first year of the program by donating produce grown under the grant to a local food security organization. The grants committee at Feeding Laramie Valley has really enjoyed the breadth and thoughtfulness of the applications they have received so far, and they are happy to work with individuals and organizations who apply to prepare the best possible proposal. “We’re trying to take the stress out of the grant process,” said FLV Grants Coordinator Lina Dunning. “We really want this funding to be available to anybody who has ideas for starting a new growing project or expanding the food they want to grow and the ways healthy foods get out into the community.”

There are still ample funds and plenty of time to submit grant applications, so long as your project can be completed by the end of the grant period, Sept. 1, 2025. Feeding Laramie Valley’s goal is to fund 20 total projects, so submit yours today. Contact Lina Dunning, Feeding Laramie Valley Specialty Crops Coordinator at lina@feedinglaramievalley.org or (307) 223-4399 for more information and questions.

Feeding Laramie Valley is a community based, designed, and led nonprofit, working for food security and an equitable, just and sustainable food system in the Rocky Mountain Region. Since our founding in 2009, we work to fulfill our mission through increased food production, access, distribution and educational efforts that encourage community-led food sovereignty.