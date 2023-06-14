Innovative use for soybean oil highlighted in soy tire giveaway

The soy-based tire giveaway campaign, now in its fourth year, highlights the remarkable benefits of incorporating soybean oil into tire manufacturing. Courtesy photo

SoyTire-RFP-061223

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board is proud to promote the Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway, a promotion aimed at showcasing the numerous benefits of manufacturing with soybean oil instead of petroleum. As part of this campaign, NSB and other partners will be giving away one set of Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tires, which incorporate soybean oil in their tire formulation. The winner will be chosen on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The soy-based tire giveaway campaign, now in its fourth year, highlights the remarkable benefits of incorporating soybean oil into tire manufacturing. The use of soybean oil provides the driver with increased performance from their tires by improving the flexibility of the tire in lower temperatures as well as enhancing traction in both rain and snow.

The soy-based tire giveaway campaign, now in its fourth year, highlights the remarkable benefits of incorporating soybean oil into tire manufacturing. Courtesy photo SoyTire-RFP-061223

Further, consumers aren’t the only ones benefiting from this technology. Using soybean oil in the production of Goodyear tires supports farmers and ultimately, our environment. Goodyear scientists and engineers work intentionally to formulate new polymer and compound technologies that are partially derived from natural, sustainable materials. Soybean oil is a renewable resource, and this new industrial use opens yet an additional market for the increasingly versatile soybean. Learn more about soybean oil in Goodyear tires at https://www.goodyear.com/en_US/learn/tire-basics/soybean-oil.html .

“Goodyear has a long-term goal to fully replace petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “This commitment is driving additional demand for Nebraska soybeans and the Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway is one way we can promote the versatility of soy.”

Soybean-derived products have become an integral part of our daily lives. As the applications for soy-based products continue to expand, it becomes increasingly crucial to raise consumer awareness about their benefits.

For more information about the Ready to Roll Soy Tire giveaway and to enter, visit ruralradio.com/ktic/ready-to-roll .