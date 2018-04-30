 Inside Out Burgers | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Inside Out Burgers | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1/4 c. ketchup
1 pound hamburger
salt and pepper to taste
French bread

Mix ingredients together and set aside.
Cut thick slices of French bread.
Spread each slice of bread with mustard and Miracle Whip.
Top each slice of bread with meat mixture.
Broil on each side about 5 minutes.