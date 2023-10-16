Inside US Trade: Panama president wants to talk ag trade, migration

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen wants to meet with President Biden to talk about agricultural trade and migration issues, Inside U.S. Trade reported today.Both trade and migration are expected to be on the agenda when Biden meets with Latin American leaders in Washington on November 3, but Cortizo Cohen can’t attend that meeting because it conflicts with Panama’s independence day. Cortizo Cohen has therefore said he needs a separate bilateral meeting with Biden to “raise the review of the FTA [free trde agreement],” Inside U.S. Trade said.Cortizo Cohen has expressed concern that the U.S.-Panama Trade Promotion Agreement calls for the phase-out and end to tariffs on agricultural imports to Panama.Inside U.S. Trade noted that when the agreement entered into force in 2012, Panamanian tariffs on many U.S. agricultural goods were cut from the start, but others on more sensitive goods like rice, dairy, pork and chicken were to be phased out over 15-20 years. Panama maintains that phasing them out could jeopardize agricultural jobs in the country.Cortizo Cohen has said he is open to meeting with Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to discuss the agricultural provisions.Following a March trade mission to Panama, Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor said the U.S.-Panama TPA includes capacity-building programs that address Panamanian concerns about lowering tariffs harming their producers.Taylor added, “[Y]ou can’t just pull out one product or two products or a set of products without potentially unraveling the entire agreement.”