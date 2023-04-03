Interior releases new public lands rule
|The Interior Department last week released a proposed rule on the management of public lands under the Bureau of Land Management.
“The proposed Public Lands Rule provides tools for the Bureau of Land Management to improve the resilience of public lands in the face of a changing climate; conserve important wildlife habitat and intact landscapes; plan for development; and better recognize unique cultural and natural resources on public lands,” the Interior Department said in a news release
|Backcountry Hunters & Anglers lauded the proposal, saying it “outlines a long-term approach for conserving intact wildlife habitat, restoring resources impacted by wildfire and drought, expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation, and guiding balanced development.”
“It is intended to enable the BLM to increase the resilience of public lands and waters in response to climate change, ensure the conservation of critical habitat, and plan management in a way that addresses the needs of local communities, states and Tribes.”
BHA President and CEO Land Tawney said, “Hunters and anglers have good cause to support the forward-looking, comprehensive management strategy being proposed by the Interior Department.”
“This approach builds on historic investments made through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by implementing a holistic management plan that considers the broad array of diverse stakeholder needs while also establishing a focus on long-term conservation of habitat,” Tawney said.
“This framework will give BLM managers the tools they need to manage for intact and resilient landscapes. In addition, it prioritizes important active management prescriptions to tackle invasive species and the restoration of lands and waters through conservation leasing — an underutilized tool that will encourage partnerships and collaboration with local communities and NGOs like BHA.”
|The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council denounced the rule.
“Ranchers have a reasonable expectation of transparency and predictability with dealing with the BLM, and this proposed rule falls short on both accounts,” said Kaitlynn Glover, NCBA executive director of natural resources and PLC executive director.
“The covert manner in which the rule was developed and announced has left permittees feeling like the rule is either a capitulation to the extremist environmental groups who want to eradicate grazing from the landscape, or a concerted effort to develop rules that preclude ranchers’ input,” Glover said.
“Over the next 75 days, the BLM will have to answer some serious questions about their understanding of their multiple-use mandate and the value they place on their relationship with ranchers across the landscape.”