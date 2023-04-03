Interior releases new public lands rule

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers lauded the proposal, saying it “outlines a long-term approach for conserving intact wildlife habitat, restoring resources impacted by wildfire and drought, expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation, and guiding balanced development.”

“It is intended to enable the BLM to increase the resilience of public lands and waters in response to climate change, ensure the conservation of critical habitat, and plan management in a way that addresses the needs of local communities, states and Tribes.”

BHA President and CEO Land Tawney said, “Hunters and anglers have good cause to support the forward-looking, comprehensive management strategy being proposed by the Interior Department.”

“This approach builds on historic investments made through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by implementing a holistic management plan that considers the broad array of diverse stakeholder needs while also establishing a focus on long-term conservation of habitat,” Tawney said.

“This framework will give BLM managers the tools they need to manage for intact and resilient landscapes. In addition, it prioritizes important active management prescriptions to tackle invasive species and the restoration of lands and waters through conservation leasing — an underutilized tool that will encourage partnerships and collaboration with local communities and NGOs like BHA.”