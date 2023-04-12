Interior releases SEIS on Colorado River, Glen Canyon, Hoover dams

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday released a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) on the operating guidelines of the Glen Canyon and Hoover dams as controversy over the future of the distribution of Colorado River water continues.

The SEIS is intended to address the continued potential for low run-off conditions and unprecedented water shortages in the Colorado River Basin, the Interior Department said.

“The Colorado River Basin provides water for more than 40 million Americans. It fuels hydropower resources in eight states, supports agriculture and agricultural communities across the West, and is a crucial resource for 30 tribal nations. Failure is not an option,” said Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “Recognizing the severity of the worsening drought, the Biden-Harris administration is bringing every tool and every resource to bear through the president’s Investing in America agenda to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River System now and into the future.”

“Drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin have been two decades in the making. To meet this moment, we must continue to work together, through a commitment to protecting the river, leading with science and a shared understanding that unprecedented conditions require new solutions,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “The draft released today is the product of ongoing engagement with the basin states and water commissioners, the 30 basin tribes, water managers, farmers and irrigators, municipalities and other stakeholders. We look forward to continued work with our partners in this critical moment.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., chairman of the Senate Agriculture Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources Subcommittee, signaled that he was not satisfied with the SEIS.

“This year’s good snowpack can’t be an excuse to kick the can down the road,” Bennet said in a news release. “This SEIS is a constructive step toward sustaining the Colorado River system for the long term, and I continue to urge all seven basin states to come to an agreement. We have no time to lose.”

E&E News said, “The Biden administration on Tuesday released its initial proposals to address shortages on the drought-ravaged Colorado River — offering contrasting plans that would either force California to forfeit a significant portion of its flows or concentrate the pain of cuts on Arizona and Nevada.

“The emergency plans attempt to save hydropower production on the river — which serves some 40 million individuals in seven states — by raising water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which have dropped precipitously in recent years.

“It is also a safeguard against those reservoirs dropping to ‘dead pool’ status, when water levels are so low that flows cannot escape from behind the Hoover or Glen Canyon dams.”