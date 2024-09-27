Intermountain West experienced record-setting hot summer

The big story of summer 2024 was the record-setting heat across parts of the West including the Four Corner states. Statewide, summer in Arizona was documented as its hottest summer on record, New Mexico logged its second warmest, Utah fourth warmest and Colorado its sixth warmest. In addition to the hot temperatures, the Intermountain West Drought and Climate Outlook webinar Tuesday, Sept. 17 highlighted the details of the summer monsoon season, drought status and the latest on the climate phenomenon — La Nina.

“Over the past three months of summer, there were anomalously warm temperatures across the West, especially in the southern part. Statewide, Arizona experienced a record-warm June to August period, which included its minimum temperatures, the maximum temperatures and the average,” said Dave Simeral, associate research climatologist, Desert Research Institute/Western Regional Climate Center.

In addition to the temperatures, the main story is the moisture — or the lack of — in several cases. Typically, up to 65% of the Intermountain West’s rainfall arrives in the summer monsoon season.

However, 33% of the region is in drought, Simeral noted. Some areas were winners, but others not so much.

Temperatures

MONSOON SEASON

Since the onset of the monsoon season, above-normal precipitation was observed across much of the broader Four Corners region as well as in other areas in the Intermountain West region including north-central Arizona, east-central Utah, southwest Colorado and portions of central and north-central New Mexico.

In contrast, however, a weak monsoon dominated in central and western Arizona, southern New Mexico, central and east-central Colorado, western Utah and across much of Wyoming — although the monsoon’s influence, climatologically, decreases in the northern extent of the Intermountain West region in areas like Wyoming, Simeral said.

There was an uptick in drought during the summer months.

In fact, for Wyoming, quite a few drought impacts are being reported, mainly in eastern but also west/central Wyoming. Northeast Wyoming has seen drought expanding over the summer months. Drought has also impacted east central Colorado.

“Everything was in the agricultural sector and impacted by poor rangeland conditions, reduced water, water hauling for livestock, dry creeks and stock ponds,” Simeral said. Here’s the problem, if the precipitation doesn’t show up over the monsoon months, it makes it difficult during the cool season, because climatologically they’re not going to receive as much precipitation over the cool season. Looking at reservoir storage, (which includes all the reservoirs, except Lake Mead and Lake Powell) Arizona is above normal, Colorado is near normal, New Mexico below normal, Utah: above normal, and Wyoming is above normal. Lake Powell is in a bit better shape this year, because of run-off and good inflows. But there were some large releases from Blue Mesa in Colorado and Flaming Gorge near Utah/Wyoming and those were done to bolster lake levels.

Precipitation

The latest information about the two big lakes — Lake Powell is 38% full — which is 62% of average for the day (noted on Sept. 3, 2024).

The latest regarding Lake Mead — it is 33% full — which is 54% of average. The official water year began Oct. 1, 2023, and the end of September is the end of the water year. “So much of the water we use is in the high region with snowpack. We have forecasts around April 1 for managers and water users since we have so much agriculture that’s fed by water at these sources,” said Peter Goble, Colorado state climatologist, another speaker on the webinar. “What impacts stream flows more — the amount of snowpack affects the amount of run-off. If soils are dry when snowpack melts, most goes into recharging and less into lakes and reservoirs, especially for western Colorado,” Goble noted. He hopes they can improve their streamflow forecasts with a better handle on soil moisture. “At least we can chip away at the problem with more soil moisture computer models. That would help with our forecasts. But what happens after peak snowpack, is really important,” Goble added. “Regarding soil moisture, we can only expect just so much from the models we use, he said.

LA NINA

A La Nina watch is in effect, with near-average to below-average sea surface temperatures observed in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

“La Nina is favored to emerge during the September to November period, with a 71% chance that we’ll go into La Nina conditions. This is expected to persist through January to March 2025,” Simeral said. “So, there’s pretty good agreement that there will be a weak and short period of La Nina,” Simeral said.

The webinar was hosted by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and National Integrated Drought Information System in partnership with five states in the Intermountain West — Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming and other key partners in federal, state and local agencies as well as academia.

For more information, go to https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ .