International Millets Conference to be held in Gering 

The conference theme is “Promoting Millets through Interdisciplinary Research: New Varieties and New Markets for a Better Tomorrow!” Photo courtesy UNL Extension

Millets-RFP-073123

The International Millets Conference will be held Aug. 1-3 at the Gering Civic Center in Gering, Neb. The conference is being jointly presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Rutgers University as part of the United Nations “International Years of Millets 2023.”

The conference theme is “Promoting Millets through Interdisciplinary Research: New Varieties and New Markets for a Better Tomorrow!” Topics will include millets production in the U.S. and around the world. There will be presentations by High Plains millets producers, representatives from state government and the U.S. millets industries, millets breeders and agronomists, grain handlers and processors, marketers, and millets products (food, feed, and beverages) developers.

The conference theme is “Promoting Millets through Interdisciplinary Research: New Varieties and New Markets for a Better Tomorrow!” Photo courtesy UNL Extension Millets-RFP-073123

Keynote speakers:

Chris Stum, president, High Plains Millet Association

Representatives of the U.S. Millets Industries

Leon and Cheryl Kriesel, CEO and owner, Kriesel Certified Seed Inc., Gurley, Neb.

International panel of speakers from India, Italy and Switzerland

Events include:

Aug. 1 – Field tour in Scottsbluff

Aug. 2 – Morning, visit High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney and Kriesel Seeds in Gurley

Aug. 2 – Afternoon, conference opening and keynote talks at Gering Civic Center

Aug. 3 – All day, presentations, project meeting and panel discussion

Aug. 3 – Evening, banquet dinner and round table discussions

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the “International Year of Millets” resolution to raise awareness about the health benefits of the grain and its suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Dipak Santra at (308) 765-2324 or by email at dsantra2@unl.edu . For Aug. 3 banquet dinner, RSVP for the meal count.