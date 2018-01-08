International, regional keynotes announced for High Plains No-Till Conference

KIT CARSON, Colo. – The Colorado Conservation Tillage Association has announced that Christine Jones, an internationally renowned soil ecologist, and Nathan Haile from Hamilton, Texas, will be featured as keynote speakers for the 2018 High Plains No-Till Conference on Feb. 6-7 at the Community Center in Burlington, Colo.

At the forefront of the event, Jones will present sessions on "Biological Pathways to Nutrient Dense Food," "Nitrogen: The Double-Edged Sword" and "Superhighways of the Soil: The Magic of Mycorrihizal Networks." Jones is the founder of Amazing Carbon and has earned recognition as a speaker throughout Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Western Europe, Central America, the United States and Canada.

Haile, a Soil Health Specialist with USDA/NRCS Texas, will also use his professional experience to contribute to the conference. His sessions will focus on understanding the benefits and challenges of residue management, knowing what to expect from soils on an operation and positioning an operation to build biological wealth.

Among other speakers at the two-day conference will be producers from Colorado, Kansas, Montana, North Carolina and Texas. Conference attendees will also hear from a certified seed specialist, chief meteorologist, attorney, principle scientist, agronomist, University personnel and industry partners.

Registration and a detailed list of sessions is available at http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com. Early registration with a $50 discount ends Jan. 15.