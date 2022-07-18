International Trade Commission rejects fertilizer duties in win for farmers

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled today, July 18, against imposing tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers imported from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

“This comes as a welcome relief,” said National Corn Growers Association President Chris Edgington. “We have been sounding the alarms and telling the ITC commissioners that tariffs will drive up input prices to even more unaffordable levels for farmers and cripple our supply. I am so glad they listened.”

The decision comes after CF Industries filed a petition with ITC in late 2021, requesting that the commission place tariffs on urea ammonium nitrate, which is used in liquid fertilizers. Shortages and prices have since increased exponentially.

NCGA has come out strongly against the tariffs. It was the only commodities group that testified at ITC’s public hearing, and it forcefully raised the issue in the press. NCGA also engaged in an aggressive advocacy campaign with elected officials.

ITC’s decision takes effect immediately.