IRS extends filing deadline for farmers, fishermen

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday it will waive the estimated tax penalty for any qualifying farmer or fisherman who files his or her 2018 federal income tax return and pays any tax due by Monday, April 15, 2019.

The deadline is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, for taxpayers residing in Maine or Massachusetts.

Certain rule changes may have made it difficult for many farmers and fishermen to accurately determining their tax liability by the March 1 deadline that usually applies to them, the IRS said.

For tax year 2018, an individual who received at least two-thirds of his or her total gross income from farming or fishing during either 2017 or 2018 qualifies as a farmer or fisherman.