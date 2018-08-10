IRS releases proposed regs under Section 199a
August 10, 2018
The Internal Revenue Service this week released the proposed regulations for Section 199a, the section of the new tax law that provides a 20 percent deduction for non-corporate businesses, such as partnerships, limited liability companies or sole proprietorships for farm and ranch businesses, also known as pass-throughs.
The proposed regulations could be beneficial for pass-through entities, but cash rent or crop-share landlords will not qualify for the new deduction, Sorghum Notes, a publication of the National Sorghum Producers, reported.