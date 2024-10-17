Italy’s war with African swine fever takes out 120,000 pigs

ASF is costing Italy 20m euros per month due to lost exports of its famous ham. Photo by Chris McCullough

Pigs are a three breed cross of Duroc, Landrace and York breeds.

For the past two years Italy has been fighting an intense war with African swine fever (ASF) but there is still no sign of the enemy retreating.

In fact, since January 2022, over 120,000 pigs have been slaughtered in the European country to try and control the spread of the dreaded disease.

On the economic front, ASF is also costing Italy 20 million euros per month in lost exports. Italy’s lucrative €20 billion ham industry is under serious threat as ASF takes a firm grip of the sector which has over 9 million pigs on over 4,000 farms.

While biosecurity measures have been stepped up, ASF is almost out of control in the Lombardy region, and has also spread to Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, the prime areas for producing Parma prosciutto.

Francesco Feliziani, head of Italy’s National Reference Centre for Swine Fever, explains where the most affected ASF clusters are in the country.

Feliziani said, “The ASF situation in Italy is very mixed. The first thing I would like to point out is that after more than 40 years of endemicity, Sardinia has been declared officially free of ASF genotype 1.

“We then have a surveillance plan that is very deeply rooted in the territory, which allows us to guarantee the freedom of almost all Italian regions, and this allows us to safeguard national production.

“Currently, we have some infection clusters that are currently active in our country. The most important is the north west cluster, which has become quite large.

“The cluster close to Rome, on the other hand, has a very favorable epidemiological trend. Similarly, we can consider the cluster in the Campania region, which, while remaining active, is nevertheless well confined. Finally, we have the cluster in Calabria, which has not been registering positive cases for many months.”

Francesco Feliziani, head of Italy’s National Reference Centre for Swine Fever. Courtesy photo ASF1

The most concerning area for the Italians is the northwest cluster, apart from Piedmont and Liguria, which were the first regions to be affected. However, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany are included.

WILD BOAR INFECTED

Feliziani said, “Undoubtedly the fundamental problem is the endemic presence of the infection in the wild boar population, which has also sporadically affected domestic herds.

“The situation is particularly complicated by the type of territory in the area, as the presence of impenetrable woods in the Apennine chain creates ideal conditions for the persistence of the infection and its spread.”

Since 2020, Italy has had a surveillance plan in place, which aims to ensure the early detection of new incursions of the virus in both the domestic and the wild sector.

Feliziani said, “In the areas considered to be infected or most at risk, measures have been adopted in line with European legislation and in any case tailored to the environmental situation.

“This means the measures applied in the northwest cluster are quite different from those applied in the municipality of Rome where the disease is present in an urban context.

“Basically, wherever possible, attempts were made to build barriers to limit the dispersion of infected populations. Restrictions on the movement of pigs or pig products were applied.

“Control of the wild boar population was carried out to decrease the size and density in areas where the virus spreads. Collaborative resources between veterinary services, wildlife agencies and territorial surveillance were implemented,” he said.

Wild boar numbers are being controlled but ASF in Italy persists. Courtesy photo ASF2

HUGE ECONOMIC HIT

The ASF crisis in Italy is costing the country million of euros per month due to lost exports, which is a major threat to the economy.

Feliziani said, “The costs resulting from the ASF outbreak are very high. In addition to the costs of slaughtering pigs, the costs of lost production and the destruction of potentially contaminated products must be considered.

“It is estimated that Italy is losing 20 million euros a month due to lost exports and this gives an idea of the costs we are incurring because of ASF.

“The entire pig supply chain is under pressure, especially in the areas where the virus has been found on farms. But the whole sector is suffering.

“Many breeders have decided to close down or have been forced to do so because they cannot manage the increased costs due to market shocks.

“In addition, the costs of ensuring adequate levels of biosecurity on the farms have risen and this has been a necessary investment that not everyone has been able to cope with.

“The pig sector is extremely important in Italy. On the one hand there is a very important industrial system that is worth many points in the trade balance, especially with foreign countries.

“On the other hand, there is a culture of pig production that concerns niche sectors; a production that is almost family run, but which is of great importance from a cultural point of view and therefore also becomes relevant from an economic and social point of view too.

“These are traditional products to which consumers attach great value and therefore may be exposed to the risk of survival if struck by ASF.”

The European Union has criticized the Italian government on how it is handling the ASF crisis, urging the country to take more action to control the spread of the disease.

However, in response, Feliziani said, “There are two issues in which the Italian government and individual regional competent authorities are working.

“The first is to increase the level of biosecurity of farms, especially extensive and family farms. The second concerns wild boar management.

“In this field we are making up for lost time over the last 10-20 years by trying to decrease the density of the species, especially in non-vocational areas. This concerns both infected areas and areas that are still free.”

CLIMATE CHANGE

Changing weather patterns can affect the rate of spread of ASF and has been quite an influencing factor in Italy’s case.

Feliziani said, “We have reasonably formulated hypotheses that the temperatures of the Mediterranean summers may create a climate that is not favorable to the persistence of the infection in wild boar populations.

“For example, in the region of Sardinia, once the problem of illegally bred good pigs was eliminated, the persistence of the virus in wild boar populations did not continue.

“It is clear, however, that any ‘sheltering’ of the virus provided by humidity and low temperatures can allow the virus to survive in the environment and thus increase the likelihood of the persistence and spread of the infection,” he said.