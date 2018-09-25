ITIF petition FDA requesting a stop to deceptive and misleading “Non-GMO” food labels

The Non-GMO Project food label deliberately deceives and misleads consumers in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Information Technology and Innovation Foundation petitions FDA to prohibit such labels. The "Non-GMO" Project butterfly logo and label on consumer foods and goods misleads and deceives consumers through false and misleading claims about foods, food ingredients and their characteristics related to health and safety, thus constituting misbranding under the law. ITIF therefore requests, in a Citizen's Petition submitted to the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, that FDA issue a regulation to prohibit the use of the term "Non-GMO" on consumer foods and goods, and to require distributors of foods and goods to revise their labeling to omit any "Non-GMO" term, symbol, or claims.

Editor's Note: This petition was updated on Sept. 24, 2018, to add an economic impact certification as requested by the Food & Drug Administration. To read more, go to http://www2.itif.org/2018-non-gmo-citizen-petition.pdf?_ga=2.197154477.365868464.1537886956-20312748.1537886956.