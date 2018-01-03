It’s 2018 and focus is on pulses: Pulse Crops Expo

Growth of pulse crops industry in Nebraska has been remarkable in the past several years. From 2011 to 2017, planted field peas acreage in Nebraska increased from 10,000 to approximately 60,000 acres, a number of certified seed dealers increased from two to eight, and Nebraska become home for three field pea processing facilities including New Alliance (Bridgeport, Neb.), Gavilon (Hastings, Neb.), and Redwood Group-Agriforce Seed partnership (Venango, Neb.).

With field peas becoming a synonym of successful farmers' adoption and business development in our state, farmers are anxious to learn more about growing and marketing crops such as field peas, chickpeas and black-eyed peas. The Jan 18, Pulse Crops Expo in Grant, Neb., (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) will be a not-to-miss opportunity for all those people.

The Pulse Crops Expo is designed to help farmers meet with leaders of the pulse crops industry in Nebraska including three pedigreed seed companies (variety owners), eight certified seed dealers and seven pulse crop processors/buyers (in and out of state).

Besides updates from pulse crops industry, the meeting will also include brief presentations on crop insurance and production of field peas, chickpeas and black-eyed peas. In between the sessions there will be more than two hours available for follow ups and networking, which will allow businesses to expand their grower base and farmers to negotiate the best seed price and production contracts.

The Pulse Crops Expo is sponsored by the SARE (Sustainable Agriculture and Research Education) and other pulse crops industry partners and has no registration fee. Free breakfast and lunch will be served. Registered participants will receive a booklet containing up-to date production information and paper ad from each business.

Registration is required by Jan 16. To register call Perkins County Extension office at (308) 352-4340 or emailing Strahinja Stepanovic at sstepanovic2@unl.edu.